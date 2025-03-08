E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $226,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

IDXX stock opened at $430.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $574.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.