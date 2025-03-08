E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 325.00%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

