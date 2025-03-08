E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,070. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.