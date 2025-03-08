Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 57,088 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 301.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

