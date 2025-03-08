Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $106.19 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.88 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

