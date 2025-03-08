Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.23 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 994.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

