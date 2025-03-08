Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.12 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after purchasing an additional 513,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.24 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

