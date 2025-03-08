Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $628.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $712.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.27 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

