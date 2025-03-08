Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,584 shares of company stock worth $5,597,404 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

