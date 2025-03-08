Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 23,509 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

