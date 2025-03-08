Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 203,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Stock Up 1.3 %
INFA stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Informatica
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.