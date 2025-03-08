Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 203,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Informatica by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Up 1.3 %

INFA stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

INFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

