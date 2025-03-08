EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Insider Buys A$2,931,000.00 in Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EMLGet Free Report) insider Anthony Hynes purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$2,931,000.00 ($1,843,396.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.13 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80.

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

