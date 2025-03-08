Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CEO Ashish Masih Acquires 20,000 Shares

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $265.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 191.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 177.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.