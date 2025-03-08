Enerflex Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Linette Cox acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. Insiders purchased 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $38,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

