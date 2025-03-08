Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVST opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.