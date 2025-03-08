Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 4.4 %

EOSEW stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

