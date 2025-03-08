Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $680,472,000 after buying an additional 2,248,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,616,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,855,000 after buying an additional 86,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

