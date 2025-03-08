Ethos Financial Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 481,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

