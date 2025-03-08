Evergy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Evergy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

EVRG stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evergy stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

