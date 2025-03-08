EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Sells $2,996,000.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.6 %

EVTC stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,285.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

