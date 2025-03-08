ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $47.58 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Report on EXLS

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.