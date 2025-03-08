Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.4 days.

Experian Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $46.08 on Friday. Experian has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.