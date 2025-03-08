Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 14,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

