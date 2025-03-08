Ezenia!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $44,441.45 Per Share

Ezenia!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EZEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 44441.45 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 65.9% increase from Ezenia!’s previous dividend of $26,783.72.
Ezenia! Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EZEN opened at $21,210.00 on Friday. Ezenia! has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21,210.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21,210.00.
Ezenia! Company Profile
