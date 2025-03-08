FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $440.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.