Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires 7,648 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.9% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114,379 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $21,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,744,323.20. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $192.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

