Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 888.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $194.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

