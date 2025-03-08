Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $127,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

