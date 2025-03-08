FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FATBP opened at $9.70 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

