FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $253.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.26. FedEx has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.58.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

