FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $253.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

