FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.58.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

