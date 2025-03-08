Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – March 5th

CSX, Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Golden Ocean Group, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the stored quantities of fertilizers maintained by producers, distributors, or governments to ensure a steady supply for agricultural use. These stocks are managed to balance supply and demand, stabilize market prices, and address potential shortages in nutrients essential for crop growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,804,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 837,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,303. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,140,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,684,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

GOGL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,580,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,655. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60.

