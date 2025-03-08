Financial Review: Magnera (MAGN) and Its Competitors

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magnera
|$1.31 billion
|-$60.00 million
|-1.10
|Magnera Competitors
|$7.55 billion
|$119.73 million
|33.40
Risk & Volatility
Magnera has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magnera
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Magnera Competitors
|132
|998
|501
|115
|2.34
Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magnera
|-6.97%
|-10.62%
|-3.97%
|Magnera Competitors
|2.15%
|8.14%
|3.89%
Summary
Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
Receive News & Ratings for Magnera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.