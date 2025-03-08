First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $375.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $91.29.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
