First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $375.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,067,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 956.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

