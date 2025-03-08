First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,940 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,643,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,838,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,641,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

