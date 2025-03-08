Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as low as $9.57. Fortescue shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 6,173 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

