Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

