Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 6,316 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 124,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

PRF opened at $40.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

