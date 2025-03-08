Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $325,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

