Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

