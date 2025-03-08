Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $556,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,594,844. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $126.57 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.