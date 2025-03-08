Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 192.21%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

