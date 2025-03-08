Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,659,176. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.42.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

YUM stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

