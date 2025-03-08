Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC opened at $68.79 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.