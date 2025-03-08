Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -160.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.