Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

