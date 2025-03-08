Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $406,728,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 116,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

