Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 3.1 %

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

