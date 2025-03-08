Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Full House Resorts Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,290. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,616.71. This represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,905 shares of company stock worth $574,061. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

